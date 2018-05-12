× Today is the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 12. Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.

Last year’s drive resulted in carriers collecting 75.3 million pounds of food from local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since the drive began in 1993, total donations have surpassed 1.6 billion pounds of food. The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.

Central PA communities donated over 1 million pounds of food for their neighbors in the 2017 NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. All food collected is brought to local food pantries, food banks, and soup kitchens. In other words, it stays local.

Making a donation is easy. Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 12, before their letter carrier arrives.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

WHAT TO GIVE: Most-wanted foods include:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).

Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).

Pasta, rice cereal.

Canned fruits.

100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).

Canned vegetables.

Cooking oil.

Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

Rusty or unlabeled cans.

Glass containers.

Perishable items.

Homemade items.

Expired items

Noncommercial canned or packaged items.

Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.

Open or used items.

The Central PA Districts covers ZIP Codes 169 through 188, 195 and 196.

SOURCE: National Association of Letter Carriers