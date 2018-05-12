U.S. Postal Service hosts 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Letter carriers with the United States Postal Service spent Saturday doing double duty, delivering mail and collecting donations.

It's part of the agency's annual "Stamp Out Hunger" event. The national campaign encourages the public to donate a grocery bag full of non-perishable food items, by leaving them either at their mailbox or front door. The items collected by postal workers will then be given to organizations that serve their local communities.

In York County, the USPS branch has been participating for 24-years and event coordinators say it continues to have an impact on them.

"It gives you a really good feeling to give back to the community in some sort of way, and where as it does tend to be a long day, it's a very satisfying one," said Michael Barley, East Shore Food Drive Coordinator.

In York County, 20-local food pantries will benefit from the donations collected on Saturday. Representatives from one of those organizations, Harvest of Blessing Food and Clothing Bank, says it's amazing how much the community cares. Due to the community need and also the support, it is looking for a bigger building.

The "Stamp Out Hunger" event is always held on the second Saturday in May.