A stray Monday thunderstorm before a cloudy and dreary work week

May 13, 2018

A stray late afternoon thunderstorm is possible Monday.

MONDAY THUNDERSTORM: Much of Monday is quiet. A few showers in the morning fade away under mostly cloudy skies. Lows start in the mid-50s with highs in the upper-70s. A late afternoon thunderstorm is possible, but the chance is low. The main threat would be brief heavy rain and wind. Skies remain mostly cloudy into the evening.

A low-level threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

SEVERE POSSIBLE TUESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center currently has Central PA in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather Tuesday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 1, our lowest threat level. A few afternoon thunderstorms are likely as highs reach the mid-80s. The threat for heavy rain and gusty wind is low, but it is a possibility. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

Rain chances continue throughout the work week.

You’ll be able to put the sunglasses away by Tuesday afternoon.

CLOUDY AND DREARY: Good news – temperatures will remain in the mid-70s for most of the week. Bad news – overcast skies persist with off-and-on light showers possible Wednesday through Saturday. Lows stay near 60 each day. The winds jump up a bit out of the east on Friday with highs closer to the 70-degree mark. Keep the umbrella handy before we finally see a return of sunshine by next Sunday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long