Big rigs hit the road in 29th Annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Hundreds of trucks hit the roads of Lancaster County to help children battling critical illnesses.
The 29th annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy is the world's largest convoy and a fundraiser to benefit the Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley organization. This annual tradition featured over 500 tractor trailer trucks and more than 10 wish children parading through 26-miles of Lancaster County.
Hundreds of people lined the route to wave to the children, and say it's an annual tradition they never miss. For Regional Director Ben Lee, he says it's one of the best days of his life as he gets to spend it with three inspirational groups of people: mothers, Wish families, and the trucking companies and drivers.