Memorial service announced for York City Police Officer Alex Sable

York, Pa. — York City officials say the public is invited to a memorial service for fallen York City Police Officer Alex Sable.

The service will be held Friday, May 18th at 12:00 p.m. at the Utz Arena at the York Expo Center in West Manchester Township.

Officer Sable passed away Wednesday in Baltimore County, Maryland after suffering cardiac arrest last Sunday during tactical SWAT team training. Alex Sable was a 4-year veteran of the York City Police Department. He was training to become a member of the York County Quick Response Team.

Officer Sable’s body was brought back from Maryland to York County this weekend. A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted his body on Interstate 83 North on Sunday.

Additional details on the service, including program information and road closures, will be announced in the coming days. You will be able to find that information on the City of York website.

