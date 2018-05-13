× Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — One person is dead after being struck by a train in Safe Harbor, Lancaster County.

According to Jon Glass, a Norfolk Southern representative, a male was fatally struck and killed by a train just before 4:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Glass says the male walking along the train tracks near the Safe Harbor dam with his back to the train.

Crews on the 5,961 foot-long train sounded the whistle and applied the brakes, but that it can take more than a mile for a freight train to stop after the brakes are applied.

The train was traveling from Reybold, Delaware to Enola and was transporting 95 empty rail cars.

Norfolk Southern personnel are assisting State Police in the investigation.