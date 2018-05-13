× Police: Woman hits man in face, threatens to kill him

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster County woman is facing charges after police say she punched her housemate in the face and threatened to kill him.

Stephanie Kabas, 45, is facing one charge of terroristic threats and one charge of simple assault after a domestic incident at her home early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a domestic incident on the first block of South Broad Street early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they discovered that Kabas struck a man, who is described as a family or household member, in the face and threatened to kill him.

Kabas was taken into custody in lieu of $20,000 bail