State Police searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Franklin County are searching for an inmate who they say never returned from work release.

According to State Police Jeremy Smith, 40, of Fayetteville, did not return from work release job on Saturday at Country Sealcoatings Inc. in Waynesboro.

Investigators say he borrowed his mother’s vehicle, and took $50 from her while on a scheduled work release and never returned.

Smith is facing charges of escape, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.