York Revolution honors fallen officers during first responders day

YORK, Pa. -- The York Revolution baseball team recognized first responders during Sunday's double header game against the New Britain Bees. While it is typically a celebratory time, this year's event was a somber one as the team paid tribute to four fallen officers.

The team honored U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Ivan Flancha and Zachary Anthony and York City Police Officer Alex Sable during opening ceremonies.

York Revolution President Eric Menzer says the team's annual event is a way to remind us of the sacrifices these professionals make. Menzer says often times the public collectively takes for granted the individuals who do these jobs every day.

Half of the ticket proceeds collected Sunday will be donated to the memorial funds of the four fallen first responders.