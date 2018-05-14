Auntie Anne’s introduces Candy Lemonade Mixers

LANCASTER — Auntie Anne’s has added a new drink to its menu.

The world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise announced Monday that Candy Lemonade Mixers are available nationwide through August 12. The drink features flavored lemonade topped with Sour Patch Kids or Swedish Fish, the news release states.

“How do you top Auntie Anne’s famous lemonade? With candy, of course,” said Heather Neary, President of Auntie Anne’s. “Our new Candy Lemonade Mixers are unlike any drink you’ve ever tasted. You have to try both of these fun, bright, and perfectly Instagrammable summer beverages.”