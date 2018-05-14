× Chili’s announces data breach that may have compromised customers’ payment card information

Several restaurants in the Chili’s franchise were impacted by a data breach that may have resulted in unauthorized access to or acquisition of customers’ credit card data, the company announced Monday.

“We sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected and assure you we are working diligently to resolve this incident,” the company said in a press release.

The data breach was noticed on May 11, according to Chili’s. The company learned that customers’ payment card information at certain restaurants was compromised. The breach happened between March and April, Chili’s says, but the restaurant company is still working to assess the scope of the incident.

Chili’s is working with a third-party forensic expert to investigate and determine the details of the breach. Chili’s believes malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit or debit card numbers and cardholder names, from the company’s payment-related computer systems.

Personal information such as social security numbers, dates of birth, and federal or state identification numbers was not compromised, because Chili’s does not collect that information, the company says.

Chili’s says it has informed law enforcement of the breach, and will fully cooperate with any investigation. The company is also working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those customers who may have been impacted.

For more information, go here. Chili’s says it will continue to provide information on the data breach as more becomes available.