× Chuck Knox, three-time NFL Coach of the Year, dies at age 86

SEATTLE — Chuck Knox, a three-time NFL Coach of the Year and Pennsylvania native, died over the weekend at age 86.

ESPN reports that Knox, the former coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, was suffering from dementia.

Nicknamed “Ground Chuck” for his affinity for the rushing game, Knox is the only head coach currently enshrined in the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor after leading them to 80 victories, the second-highest total in team history. He led Seattle to the playoffs for the first time in 1983, his first season with the team.

The Seahawks on Sunday confirmed the news of Knox’s death.

“The Seahawks family is saddened by the loss of Chuck Knox, and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife, Shirley, and the entire Knox family,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “His presence projects an external toughness, but merited instantaneous respect by the genuine care and concern he held for his players. He was one of the great influences not only in football, but in life.”

Born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Knox compiled a regular-season record of 186-147-1 and went 7-11 in the playoffs during his 22 years as a head coach in the NFL. He went 54-15-1 with the Rams from 1973-77, coached the Bills to a 37-36 record from 1978 to 1982, went 80-63 with Seattle from 1983 to 1991, then returned to the Rams again to go 15-33 from 1992-94.

The Associated Press named Knox its Coach of the Year in 1973, 1980 and 1984. He also won the UPI version of the award in 1983 and 1984, ESPN reports.

Knox was a graduate of Juniata College.