FOX43 Capitol Beat – Previewing Statewide Midterms

Posted 7:37 AM, May 14, 2018, by

Voter turnout is expected to be larger than normal for Tuesday’s midterm primary election in Pennsylvania. There are three statewide elections — Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senate — plus every new Congressional district and a number of local state House and state Senate seats will be up for grabs.

Dr. Kyle Kopko, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College, was a guest on FOX43’s Capitol Beat to preview what to expect out of Pennsylvania’s major races.

GOVERNOR – Republican

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Democrat 
Mike Stack, incumbent
Nina Ahmad
Kathy Cozzone
John Fetterman
Ray Sosa

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Republican
Jeff Bartos
Kathleen Coder
Joseph Gale
Peg Luksik
Diana Vaughan

U.S SENATE – Republican
Rep. Lou Barletta
State Rep. Jim Christiana