FOX43 Capitol Beat – Previewing Statewide Midterms
Voter turnout is expected to be larger than normal for Tuesday’s midterm primary election in Pennsylvania. There are three statewide elections — Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senate — plus every new Congressional district and a number of local state House and state Senate seats will be up for grabs.
Dr. Kyle Kopko, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College, was a guest on FOX43’s Capitol Beat to preview what to expect out of Pennsylvania’s major races.
GOVERNOR – Republican
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Democrat
Mike Stack, incumbent
Nina Ahmad
Kathy Cozzone
John Fetterman
Ray Sosa
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Republican
Jeff Bartos
Kathleen Coder
Joseph Gale
Peg Luksik
Diana Vaughan
U.S SENATE – Republican
Rep. Lou Barletta
State Rep. Jim Christiana