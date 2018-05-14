× FOX43 Capitol Beat – Previewing Statewide Midterms

Voter turnout is expected to be larger than normal for Tuesday’s midterm primary election in Pennsylvania. There are three statewide elections — Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senate — plus every new Congressional district and a number of local state House and state Senate seats will be up for grabs.

Dr. Kyle Kopko, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College, was a guest on FOX43’s Capitol Beat to preview what to expect out of Pennsylvania’s major races.

GOVERNOR – Republican



LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Democrat

Mike Stack, incumbent

Nina Ahmad

Kathy Cozzone

John Fetterman

Ray Sosa

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – Republican

Jeff Bartos

Kathleen Coder

Joseph Gale

Peg Luksik

Diana Vaughan

U.S SENATE – Republican

Rep. Lou Barletta

State Rep. Jim Christiana