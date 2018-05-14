Girls on the Run Inspires Students to be Healthy and Confident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- An organization based in Lancaster and Lebanon counties is working to inspire young girls to live healthy, joyful and confident lifestyles.

Girls on the Run uses the simple act of running to teach members that they can boldly pursue their dreams, even if there are some obstacles in their path to success.

During the school year, GOTR hosts events and practices all leading up to the main event, a 5K that will be held at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster on Saturday May 19th at 9:00AM.

In addition to helping girls be confident in all aspects of their lives, GOTR also hopes to eliminate bullying by igniting a movement of kindness.

You do not have to be a member of Girls on the Run to participate in the 5K.

Registration, volunteer and sponsorship information can be found by visiting http://www.gotrlancaster.org.

Fox 43's Lynda Weed met with GOTR members from both Union Canal Elementary School and South Lebanon Elementary School to find out what inspires them to lace up ahead of the 5K.