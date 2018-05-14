× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting juvenile

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Edwin Evans, 47, is facing attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, harassment and indecent assault charges.

He is charged with allegedly sexually assaulting the victim on May 12 between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. in West Pennsboro Township.

Evans was arraigned and bail wast set at $90,000. He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison.