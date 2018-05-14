× Harrisburg woman wanted on suspicion of intimidating witness on social media

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is seeking help from the public in locating a woman suspected of attempting to intimidate a witness in a video posted on social media.

Shanice Powell, 25, is charged with Retaliation Against a Witness or Victim after police say she posted a video to Facebook in which she made threats against someone involved in a criminal case against one of Powell’s relatives, who was later sentenced to state prison.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Watch at (800) 262-3080. A reward of up to $2,000 has been offered for anyone whose tip leads to Powell’s apprehension.