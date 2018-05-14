It’s warmer Tuesday, and we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms by afternoon

T-STORMS THREATEN, WARMER

The pattern setup this week brings a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. A stubborn front will slide back and forth across the area for much of the week into the weekend. The the evening, thunderstorms, some of which, could be strong to severe, are possible through the 8PM hour. Showers may continue through the night too. Morning fog and haze in the morning may limit visibility again. Morning lows are mild in the lower and middle 60s. A muggy feel to the air continues into Tuesday. There is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail and areas of flooding are a concern. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Temperatures are warm in the lower and middle 80s. W ednesday brings a few showers and thunderstorms. It’s not as warm as readings fall back to the lower and middle 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm threatens Thursday. Afternoon temperatures are again in the lower and middle 70s. Easterly flow brings cooler readings in the middle 60s for Friday. It is a damp day with widespread showers returning.

STAYING UNSETTLED FOR THE WEEKEND.

After a wet end to the week, it is a bit drier heading into the weekend. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Highs are back into the middle and upper 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday too. Plenty of dry hours and more sunshine boost temperatures to the lower 80s. The next system brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday. Temperatures fall back to the 70s too.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist