Lancaster County man cited after cows escape his property, cause traffic hazard

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 53-year-old Lititz man was cited for an animal control violation after two of his cows escaped from his property and caused a traffic hazard on Kissel Hill Road Sunday morning, according to Manheim Township police.

Amos S. King had been previously warned and cited with the same offense, police say.

The cows were found wandering along the 3100 block of Kissel Hill Road at 8:22 a.m., according to police.