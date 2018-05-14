× Lighting strike believed to have caused Cumberland County house fire

CUMBERLAND CO., Pa. – A lightning strike is said to have sparked a house fire in Silver Spring Township, Sunday.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at a home on Settler’s Drive.

Crews say a neighbor saw the lightning strike hit the the roof of the house.

She alerted the homeowner and everyone got out of the house safely.

No one was injured.

Crews tell FOX43 that lightning strikes aren’t uncommon in starting house fires.

New Kingston Fire Chief, Robert Horning says, “As a matter of fact, there were two calls in the county at the same time this evening. I don’t know if the other one turned out as bad as this one did. You can get those occasionally, lightning strikes, you know with these tight-knitted houses, you’ll get them here.”

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the flames under control.

The fire caused minor damage to the home.