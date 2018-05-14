× Maryland man already serving 20 years in prison sentenced for 2016 spree of burglaries in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man who is already serving at least 20 years in prison for a spree of robberies was recently sentenced for numerous crimes committed in Lancaster County two years ago.

Christopher Lewis, 29, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen overnight burglaries, an armed robbery and other related crimes in Fulton and Little Britain townships.

Nine of the homes that Lewis broke into were occupied, but none of the occupants were confronted during his run.

Last year, Lewis was sentenced in Maryland to 20-40 years for crimes in the Cecil County area.

Recently, he was sentenced to 23-46 years in prison by a Lancaster County Judge.

The sentences will run concurrently.