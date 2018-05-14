May 15th primary: What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania primary is on Tuesday, May 15th. There will be several key races in the state including several Congressional races and the Republican nomination for Governor.

York County Elections officials say they are expecting a larger than usual turnout. They remind voters to ask if they have any questions.

First time voters will need a form of identification, either a photo or non-photo ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Pennsylvania driver's license, a passport, or a government issued ID. Non-photo identification includes paperwork with a name and address on it such as a bill or payslip.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. For registration and polling location information, visit votespa.com.