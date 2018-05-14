× New Freedom votes in favor of rescinding withdrawal letter, committing to Southern Regional PD for five years

YORK COUNTY — New Freedom Borough voted in favor of a motion Monday that revokes its withdrawal letter from the police commission and commits to the police department for five years, according to the Southern Regional Police Department.

Vice President Jeff Blum made the motion at the council meeting. All but one member voted in favor of the motion.

“The Officers from the department would like to thank all of the citizens for their support,” Southern Regional said. “It’s wonderful knowing that the community stands behind the officers and the department.”

The borough threatened to leave the police department in 2017 and voted to notify the department of its intent to withdraw in January 2018.

Throughout the discussion and voting process, New Freedom residents made it clear that they didn’t want Southern Regional to go anywhere.