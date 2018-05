× Pedestrian struck on I-81 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Authorities confirm one pedestrian was struck along Interstate 81, Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Lincoln Highway East in Guilford Township.

FOX43 is told the crash may have involved a tractor-trailer.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story, FOX43 will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.