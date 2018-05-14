× Penn State redshirt freshman Robert Martin is ‘done with football’

CENTRE COUNTY — A redshirt freshman on the Penn State football team announced Monday evening that he is done with football.

In a tweet, New Jersey native Robert Martin thanked the Nittany Lions coaching staff for the opportunities but noted that his love of football has decreased.

I want to thank the entire penn state coaching staff for the opportunities they have given me, it is sad yet relieving to say that I’m am done with football. My love for playing has just decreased for a while. But I’m glad to say I’m very happy and can’t wait to pursue my future! — Robert Martin (@RobertFMartin71) May 15, 2018

Martin was a three-star recruit from Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4, 273 pound offensive lineman recorded 16 pancake blocks in seven games as a high school senior in 2016.