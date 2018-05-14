Penn State redshirt freshman Robert Martin is ‘done with football’

penn state nittany lion

CENTRE COUNTY — A redshirt freshman on the Penn State football team announced Monday evening that he is done with football.

In a tweet, New Jersey native Robert Martin thanked the Nittany Lions coaching staff for the opportunities but noted that his love of football has decreased.

Martin was a three-star recruit from Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4, 273 pound offensive lineman recorded 16 pancake blocks in seven games as a high school senior in 2016.