Police investigating series of burglaries at 9 Manheim Township businesses

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating a series of burglaries that hit nine Lancaster County businesses over the weekend.

According to Manheim Township Police, the burglaries occurred during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday on businesses located at Manheim Pike, Fruitville Pike and along Main Street in East Petersburg.

The burglaries occurred at:

Saigon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike ($720 loss)

Dream Dinners, 1577 Manheim Pike ($419.57 loss)

Neato Burrito, 1917 Fruitville Pike ($5,017.92 loss)

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike ($130 loss)

Mad Chef, 2023 Miller Road ($100 loss)

China III, 5513 Main St. ($300 loss)

Belly’s BBQ & Burrito, 5503 Main St. ($100 loss)

Philadelphia Hoagie, 5507 Main St. ($100 loss)

Costello Brothers, 5515 Main St. (total loss unknown)

Police are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.