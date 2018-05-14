Rivals advance in the York-Adams League volleyball semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York Twp., York County: District III host some of the best volleyball action in the state and recently the York-Adams League has dominated on the state level.

Northeastern has won five straight state titles and the last two league championships. Meanwhile Central York claimed their seventh state championship last season. The schools, separated by just six miles, are just as close on the court.

As the York-Adams League tournament gets started the Bobcats and Panthers were expected to move on and set up a classic rematch from earlier in the year. The expectations were fulfilled when Northeastern swept Dallastown in straight sets and Central York advanced past York Suburban three sets to one.

The two rivals will now meet Wednesday night for the league championship.

