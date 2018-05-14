Some sunshine Monday with warmer temperatures, but an isolated thunderstorm chance remains

WARMER, T-STORM CHANCES: An overall stalled pattern is in place to begin the new week, and it leads to daily thunderstorms chances. Monday morning begins with areas of haze and fog, but sunshine cuts into it after sunrise. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. Skies are sunny through the afternoon, and the humidity increases. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. There’s the chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms in our southwest counties later during the afternoon. Also, there’s a small chance there one of the storms is strong enough for some gusty winds. There’s some showers through the night, perhaps even a couple of rumbles. Hazy and foggy spots are possible again too. Expect temperatures to dip into the lower to middle 60s. It’s a muggy feel, and that carries into Tuesday. There’s the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms once again Tuesday, but there’s a higher chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail and areas of flooding are a possibility. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Wednesday brings the chance again for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures fall back a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 70s.

DAMPER END TO THE WEEK: The shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the end of the week, courtesy of the same system wobbling around nearby. The chance for isolated thunderstorms remain for Thursday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. More widespread shower activity is expected Friday in addition to cooler temperatures. Expect reading in the middle 60s.

STILL A BIT UNSETTLED FOR THE WEEKEND: Conditions are a bit drier for the weekend, but thunderstorm chances linger. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Temperatures boost back into the 70s. Just an isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday. Temperatures for many should be back to 80 degrees.

Have a great Monday!