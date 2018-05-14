× York man accused of lifting 6-year-old child off the ground by her neck during domestic incident

YORK — Police have charged a 31-year-old York man with simple assault and other offenses stemming from a domestic incident that occurred May 5 on the 100 block of South Queen Street.

Justin Michael Lilley, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, is also charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief, police say.

Lilley allegedly lifted a 6-year-old child off the ground by her throat during the incident, which occurred at about 10:45 p.m., police say.

The child’s mother told police Lilley broke into her house by climbing through a window. He then pushed her against a wall and began yelling at her, the woman said.

The children began to cry when they saw Lilley, and their mother attempted to get them out of her residence and into a car. Lilley then allegedly assaulted the 6-year-old, leaving her with red abrasions on her throat, police say.

Lilley then damaged the woman’s vehicle with a cinder block, police say.