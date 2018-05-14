× York man arrested on weapons charges at BWI Airport

A York man was arrested on weapons charges Monday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a loaded handgun was found in the man’s carry-on luggage as the bag entered the TSA checkpoint x-ray machine. The man told TSA officials that he forgot that he had his loaded .357 caliber handgun with him, the news release states.

The gun was confiscated by the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

TSA notes that this was the ninth gun detected at the airport checkpoints this year.