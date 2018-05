× Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing set for Sept. 24-25

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The date of Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing has been set.

The comedian will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for September 24 and 25, according to a court order from Judge Steven O’Neill.

Cosby was found guilty last month of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004.