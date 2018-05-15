× 46th annual Capitol Region Greek Festival set to hit Camp Hill this weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The 46th annual Capitol Region Greek Festival is set to hit the Harrisburg area this weekend.

The celebration will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday.

The three-day festival offers a number of Greek delicacies, church tours, craft vendors and Olympic Flame dancers.

It opens Friday and Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and runs til 8:00 p.m., while it has shortened hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can visit the event website here.