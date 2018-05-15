Boil Water Advisory issued for some Newberry Township residents

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A boil water advisory has been issued for certain Newberry Township residents.

Suez Water released this message on their website today:

We routinely monitor the conditions in the distribution system. Late on May 14, 2018, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure, due to a water main break. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back‑pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426‑4791.

What happened? What is being done?

A water main break occurred on Reeser Drive in Newberry Township. This resulted in the issuance of a boil water advisory for customers on the following streets:

Northcrest Dr., Apple Orchard Ct., Claraton Dr., Crestview Ct., Reeser Dr., North Reeser Dr., Long Lane, South Ct., Center Ct., Shelley Dr., Champions Dr., Thoroughbred Dr., Bluegrass Way, River Rd. (#280, 275, 310, 355, 360), York Haven Rd. (#1210, 1265, 1325, 1605), Midway Rd. (#760, 734, 765)

We will inform you when all corrective actions have been completed and when you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact: SUEZ Pennsylvania Operations

Customer Service Department

by calling 888-299-8972 or 717-564-3662