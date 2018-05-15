Capitals jump out to 2-0 series lead, return home for Game 3 tonight

TAMPA, FL - MAY 13: Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals celebrates his first period goal with Matt Niskanen #2 and Alex Ovechkin #8 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on May 13, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Capitals defeated the Lightning 6-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are only two games away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

The team has jumped out to an early 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals and will return home to Washington tonight at 8:00 p.m. for Game Three.

In Game One, the Capitals took the lead early with two goals in the first period and never trailed, taking the series lead with a 4-2 win on Friday night. F Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in his first Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

The Lightning rebounded to take a 2-1 lead in the first period of Game Two, but the Capitals responded with 5 unanswered goals to take a convincing 2-0 series lead.

Both centers Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and two assists as six different Capitals added tallies for the team. Ovechkin also added a goal and assist, bringing his point total to four in the series.

The Capitals will look to take a 3-0 series lead with a victory tonight.

