Capitals jump out to 2-0 series lead, return home for Game 3 tonight

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are only two games away from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

The team has jumped out to an early 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals and will return home to Washington tonight at 8:00 p.m. for Game Three.

In Game One, the Capitals took the lead early with two goals in the first period and never trailed, taking the series lead with a 4-2 win on Friday night. F Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist in his first Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

The Lightning rebounded to take a 2-1 lead in the first period of Game Two, but the Capitals responded with 5 unanswered goals to take a convincing 2-0 series lead.

Both centers Lars Eller and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and two assists as six different Capitals added tallies for the team. Ovechkin also added a goal and assist, bringing his point total to four in the series.

The Capitals will look to take a 3-0 series lead with a victory tonight.