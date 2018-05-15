× Cumberland Valley student among six PSECU scholarship winners

HARRISBURG — A Cumberland Valley High School student is one of six winners of the 22nd annual PSECU scholarship program, the credit union announced Tuesday.

PSECU, the commonwealth’s largest credit union, awards six scholarships worth $8,000 each to graduating high school seniors headed for college.

Winners are selected based on their academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and critical thinking and writing skills, PSECU says.

“At PSECU, the number 22 holds a special importance to us. It is the number of founders – ordinary people who wanted to make a difference in their community – who came together to start the credit union more than 80 years ago,” said PSECU President Greg Smith. “Since we started our scholarship program 22 years ago, we’ve awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to over 130 students. That is something we’re very proud of, and I know our original 22 founders would be, too.”

A record 613 applicants were part of this year’s field, according to PSECU.

The six winners are:

Grace Bechtel, Cumberland Valley: The John J. Marisic Memorial Scholarship recipient, Bechtel plans to study at Princeton University

Rebecca Cox, Falmouth Academy, Falmouth MD: Plans to study at Wellesley College

Christin Ealer, Conestoga High School, Berwyn, PA: Plans to study at Dartmouth College

Brady Klinger, Williams Valley High School, Tower City, PA: The Michael A. Gottshall Memorial Scholarship recipient plans to study at Penn State University

Michael Pirrall, Pope John Paul II High School, Royersford, PA: Plans to study at the University of Rochester

Nathan Sullivan, Saint Joseph High School, Natrona Heights, PA: Plans to study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

As long as scholarship requirements, including maintaining a minimum GPA, are met, each winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship per year that is renewable for up to four years, for a total scholarship value of $8,000 per student.