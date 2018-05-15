× Death of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley ruled an accidental freshwater drowning by Dauphin County Coroner

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of 3-year-old Madelyn Binkley was caused by accidental freshwater drowning.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick made the determination after performing an autopsy Tuesday morning.

Binkley’s body was recovered from the Susquehanna River on May 11. She was the second victim in a boating accident on May 7.

Her mother, Mary Jane Bredbenner, 25, also died in the incident. Bredbenner’s death was also ruled an accidental freshwater drowning, Hetrick’s office said.