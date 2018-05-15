× Former Redskins’ defensive back DeAngelo Hall retires after 14 NFL seasons

WASHINGTON– A longtime Redskins’ defensive back has called it a career.

DB DeAngelo Hall, 34, said that he was done playing at the Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia and Lymphoma Society golf tournament, according to ESPN.

However, Hall is quoted as saying that he still wants to be involved in football in some way that will get him that “gold jacket” to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Hall was selected with the eighth pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

After making two Pro Bowls with Atlanta in four years, Hall signed with the Oakland Raiders in free agency in 2008.

However, after just eight games, the Raiders cut Hall, who immediately signed with the Washington Redskins and played seven games with the team to end that season.

Hall never left Washington, and went on to play for parts of 10 seasons with the Redskins, and going to the Pro Bowl in 2010.

In total, Hall recorded 43 interceptions and recovered 15 fumbles while adding just over 800 tackles.