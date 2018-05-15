× Governor Wolf orders the U.S., Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags at the Capitol Complex and commonwealth facilities statewide to fly at half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The flags should fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

On this day, we pay tribute to all men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our lives and serving our communities. We honor their selfless actions as they sought to keep our commonwealth a safe place.

“There are no words sufficient to describe our gratitude to the men and women who day after day put their lives in jeopardy to protect ours,” said Governor Wolf. “Today, as we pay tribute to all the men and women in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice, let us remember their bravery, selflessness, and the sacrifice they made to keep all of us – our children, our families, and our communities – safe.”

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office