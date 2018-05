Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with John McElligott , CEO of York Exponential about his fast moving business in York City. John is known as "Pennsylvania's Tony Stark" and with his company is doing with robots, you can tell he if ready to take York into the future. For more information about York Exponential, checkout the website at: http://yorkexponential.com/