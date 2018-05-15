× Mechanicsburg man to serve five years in prison for possession of child pornography

HARRISBURG — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for possession of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday. Gary Stinson Smith, 61, also faces a $50,000 fine and 10 years supervised release.

Smith pleaded guilty in November 2016 and admitted to possessing the images, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed. A year prior, officers searched Smith’s computer and located over 1,000 images and 16 videos containing child pornography and erotica, U.S. Attorney Freed added.

Smith has been ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons in Washington D.C. on May 18.