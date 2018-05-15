× Nationals place Ryan Zimmerman on 10-Day DL, replacement Mark Reynolds hits 2 HR’s in 2018 debut

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have lost a longtime star to injury, but his replacement didn’t miss a beat.

The Nationals placed 1B Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-Day Disabled List over the weekend, prompting the team to select veteran 1B Mark Reynolds‘ contract from the minor leagues.

Reynolds, 34, made his Nationals’ and season debut on Sunday by going 3 for 4 with 2 HR’s and 3 RBI’s in the team’s 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

While its unclear how long Zimmerman will be out, Reynolds may prove to be a surprise for the team while splitting at-bats with 1B Matt Adams.