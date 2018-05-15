× Northeastern rallies versus Central York again for YAIAA volleyball title

DALLASTOWN, YORK COUNTY – They are both defending state championship teams, Northeastern in 2A, Central York in Class 3A. For the second time in five days, the Bobcats fell behind against the Panthers and rallied to win the match. It took them two sets to wake up in time to win the York-Adams regular season title in their meeting at Northeastern last Thursday.

Playing for the league tournament title in Dallastown on Tuesday Night, Northeastern again lost the first set but then kicked it into high gear to win the final three sets and the match. Both teams begin district play next week. Here are the highlights and postgame reaction seen on FOX43: