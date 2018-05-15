× Orioles place P Chris Tillman on 10-Day DL, call up prospect David Hess

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have called up a prospect to replace a longtime starter who caught the injury bug.

Baltimore placed P Chris Tillman on the 10-Day Disabled List over the weekend with a lower back strain.

To replace him, the team has decided to give prospect P David Hess his shot, calling him to the Major Leagues for the first time.

Hess, 24, made his Major League debut in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, throwing six innings and earning his first Major League victory.