Orioles place P Chris Tillman on 10-Day DL, call up prospect David Hess

Posted 10:21 AM, May 15, 2018, by

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 12: David Hess #41 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning of his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first game of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 12, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have called up a prospect to replace a longtime starter who caught the injury bug.

Baltimore placed P Chris Tillman on the 10-Day Disabled List over the weekend with a lower back strain.

To replace him, the team has decided to give prospect P David Hess his shot, calling him to the Major Leagues for the first time.

Hess, 24, made his Major League debut in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, throwing six innings and earning his first Major League victory.

Related stories