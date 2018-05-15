Police seek help in identifying suspected package thief in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected package thief.

Police say the man in the photos above was caught on a resident’s video surveillance camera taking a package from the front porch of a home on the 1000 block of South 17th Street.

The suspect appears to be a young Hispanic male, with a thin build and chin-length dark, curly hair. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a red shirt, black and white print shorts, neon orange socks, and white Nike slide sandals.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 559-6900 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.