× Police seek help in identifying woman whose dog is accused of biting man

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police are seeking help in identifying a woman whose dog allegedly bit a man at Landis Field on May 9.

The victim told Lower Paxton Township police that he had been bitten in the right calf by a small terrier that had been running without a leash. He was approached by the dog’s owner, and an argument ensued.

The victim said the dog’s owner refused to identify herself before leaving the scene with her dog, but the victim was able to take her photo before she left.

Lower Paxton Township police wants to identify the woman so they can ascertain whether or not the dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 567-5656 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.