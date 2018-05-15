× Rafael Palmeiro signs with Independent League team, to play with son

The comeback is real.

At least, that’s what former Baltimore Orioles’ 1B Rafael Palmeiro is saying.

On January 5, Palmeiro posted this tweet of himself in a batting cage, taking swings:

Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real. — Rafael Palmeiro (@Rafael_Palmeiro) January 5, 2018

Now, Palmeiro, 53, has reached a deal with the Cleburne Railroaders, and will play alongside his son, Patrick.

Palmeiro last played in the Major Leagues as a 40-year-old in 2005 with the Orioles.

Since then, he hasn’t seen much action outside of a game played with the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2015.

During his MLB career, Palmeiro was a feared slugger that finished with a career .288 batting average and 569 HR’s.

However, his career and legacy took a turn when Palmeiro was one of several players accused of using performance enhancing drugs, and testified to Congress about his alleged non-usage.