× Route 234 (Narrows Road) bridge in Adams County will close for repairs on May 28

ADAMS COUNTY — Road work on the Route 234 (Narrows Road) bridge, which spans Conewago Creek in Franklin and Menallen Townships, will begin the week of May 28, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed while the work is performed. Drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Shippensburg Road, Wenksville Road, Byrsonia-Wenksville Road, and Nawakwa Road, PennDOT says.

The work is expected to last through the end of August.