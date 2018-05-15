× Sixers to pick up G T.J. McConnell’s option

PHILADELPHIA– In the team’s final media availability sessions of the season last week, Philadelphia 76ers’ GM Bryan Colangelo made one thing very clear: G T.J. McConnell isn’t going anywhere.

Colangelo confirmed to reporters that the team will pick up McConnell’s team option worth a little over $1.6 million for the 2018-19 season.

If the Sixers hadn’t picked up his option, McConnell would have been subject to restricted free agency, allowing other team’s to make an offer to the guard with Philadelphia given the option to match it.

Now that the team has picked up McConnell’s option, he will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

McConnell, 26, averaged 6.3 points per game and 4 assists per game as the top guard off the bench for Philadelphia this season.

However, he really stepped up his game in the playoffs, starting both Game Four and Five against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

A high energy player, McConnell has proven his value to the team since being signed on a minimum salary deal in September 2015.

Now, he has the potential to be the top guard off the bench for the Sixers next season.