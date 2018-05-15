× Spring Grove woman accused of stabbing man with fork during domestic disturbance

SPRING GROVE, York County — A 33-year-old Spring Grove woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man with a fork during a domestic disturbance Monday night.

Michelle Trageser, of the first block of South East Street, is charged with Simple Assault and Harassment, according to Southwestern Regional Police. The incident occurred at about 9:50 p.m. at a home on the first block of South East Street.

According to police, Trageser stabbed the victim in the midst of an argument. The victim received medical attention from EMS on the scene, police say.