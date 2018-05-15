× State launches CHIP Strong, a public awareness campaign for the Children’s Health Insurance Program

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Human Services on Tuesday announced the launch of a new Children’s Health Insurance Program public awareness campaign, CHIP Strong.

The federally funded television, radio and social media campaign encourages Pennsylvanians to enroll their children in CHIP, which includes dental and vision health care coverage.

“CHIP provides a vital service to families across the commonwealth,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “I am extremely proud of our department’s participation in the program to administer health insurance for our most vulnerable – Pennsylvania’s children and pregnant women. The launch of the CHIP Strong campaign reminds families to enroll in CHIP, and how important it is to ensure the health of our children.”

Currently, CHIP provides free or low-cost health insurance for more than 180,000 children in Pennsylvania and approximately 9 million kids nationwide. The program provides health insurance to uninsured children and teens up to age 19 who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid. CHIP is available for families whose income is above the 133 percent of the poverty level.

Recently the Trump Administration proposed a rescission package of $15 billion to Congress; $7 billion of the entire package would be from CHIP, nearly half the program’s annual funding. Governor Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, and DHS continue to push back, urging Congress to continue to support CHIP and not allow funding cuts.

Signed into law in 1992 by Governor Bob Casey, Pennsylvania’s CHIP program was the first in the nation of its kind. Ten years ago, Governor Ed Rendell expanded CHIP to offer coverage to all children. Since 2009, more than 850,000 Pennsylvania kids have enrolled in CHIP, a program that has widespread, bipartisan support.