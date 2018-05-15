Storms end this evening, however, damp conditions continue Wednesday

STRONG STORMS THIS EVENING

Expect a very warm afternoon and evening. It is muggy too. A cold front approaching, enters into a very unstable airmass brings a threat for afternoon thunderstorms. There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind, hail and areas of flash flooding are a possibility. Timing of the thunderstorms is between 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. The northern and northeast portions of the area are placed in the highest risk for potent and dangerous thunderstorms. Temperatures peak in the middle and upper 80s this afternoon then fall through the 70s during the evening. The severe threat ends, however, a few showers and a rumble or two continues overnight. It stays warm and muggy.

KEEP UMBRELLA HANDY

Morning lows drop to the upper 50s Wednesday morning. Easterly flow and stalled boundary to our south keeps the showers around on and off for Wednesday. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. High pressure to the north nudges in enough to bring drier hours for Thursday. There is still a threat for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs are in the lower and middle 70s. Tropical moisture combined with persistent easterly flow setting up brings widespread showers for Friday. With the ground so saturated from recent rain, there is a higher concern for flash flooding. Keep aware of rising water. If you live in a flood prone area, stay vigilant and be ready to move to higher ground. Temperatures Friday fall out of the 60s into the 50s during the day.

WEEKEND STAYS UNSETTLED.

Stubborn pattern keeps showers and thunderstorms around for the weekend. Drier air does work in so it’s not a complete washout. It is warmer too with temperatures back into the middle and upper 70s Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Most of the day is dry Sunday however, a few showers and thunderstorms threaten late in the day towards evening. It is warmer near 80 degrees. While there could still be a very small thunderstorm chance for Monday, most of the day is dry. Temperatures are in the 70s. It looks like the pattern may change by Tuesday with drier conditions returning for a few days.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,